WC Health Dept given permission to manage where residents can be inoculated

The national Health Department has granted permission after some people complained about receiving late-night notifications and being directed to vaccination sites far from where they live.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department can now manage where COVID-19 vaccine recipients are inoculated.

These are people over the age of 60 who had registered on the Electronic Vaccine Data System, which was expected to have teething problems following the launch of Phase 2 on Monday.

Cape Town started the second phase with only eight vaccination sites, but it now has 18.

Western Cape Head of Health Dr Keith Cloete said that they were addressing challenges around the allocation of vaccination sites.

1/3 I have taken my #LetsDoThis vaccination registration drive to Langebaan in the West Coast, where I am going door-to-door to help residents register. pic.twitter.com/UDtaAXnoAi Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) May 19, 2021

“We want to assign people sites closer to where they live. Secondly, we want to get to a situation where we can give people three days' notice and eventually, towards the coming week and the week after, to give people one week’s notice,” he said.

Cloete also said that inoculations would speed up as more vaccination sites come online.

“We took a deliberate decision in this province to start slow and we did for a few reasons. Firstly, we wanted to make sure our systems are up and running. We were introducing a new vaccine, Pfizer, which our teams had to learn how to use it.”

Nine hundred and thirty-nine people had been vaccinated on day one in the Western Cape.

In Gauteng, just over 8,000 people were inoculated at old age homes and healthcare facilities since Monday.

Just over 15,000 jabs have been administered in KwaZulu-Natal.

