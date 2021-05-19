WATCH LIVE: Ex-Eskom CEO Matshela Koko returns to Zondo commission of inquiry

Matshela Koko returns to the State Capture commission on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom group chief executive Matshela Koko will continue to give evidence at the Zondo Commission into State Capture on Wednesday.

Koko told the commission recently that he paid for all the flights and visas for him and his family to travel from Indonesia to Dubai and South Africa, and claimed that he asked former Eskom company secretary, Suzanne Daniels, to make the changes and apply for visas. Daniels and travel agent Sameera Sooliman told the state capture commission that not only did controversial businessperson Salim Essa instruct her to arrange the flights, but he also paid R100,000 to settle the bill.

