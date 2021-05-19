Three spheres of govt are unequal & that needs to change, Mbete tells Zondo

Former National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete was testifying before the state capture inquiry on Tuesday evening where she gave evidence related to parliamentary oversight.

CAPE TOWN - Former National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete said the three spheres of government were unequal and needed to be changed.

Mbete was testifying before the state capture inquiry on Tuesday evening where she gave evidence related to parliamentary oversight.

She called for parliamentary committees to be better resourced.

Mbete joined the long list of current and former members of Parliament to appear before the Zondo commission to give evidence about Parliament’s role in dealing with state capture.

She told the commission that during her tenure as speaker, she noticed the unequal powers in relation to the three arms of the state, saying this should be addressed.

“The president’s preoccupation should be fairly spread, covering all arms of the state as opposed to sometimes being so drawn into the nitty-gritty of only one of the arms. The president must be above the dynamics of every day politics but must be reasonably accessible to all three arms of the state. The above anomaly must change.”

She said when the Gupta emails were leaked, they were discussed by Parliament’s presiding officers.

Mbete said South African MPs were not as well-resourced as some of their international counterparts.

WATCH: Mbete: Parliament's inadequate response to state capture due to limited resources

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.