Salga calls for peaceful and lawful protests in Mangaung

Since the start of the week, people have taken to the streets over service delivery. Demonstrators looted shops owned by foreign nationals, while some were seriously damaged. There were other protests in areas like Soutpan, Dewetsdorp and Zastron.

CAPE TOWN - Police will continue to monitor the Mangaung area in the Free State following protest action.

Since the start of the week, people have taken to the streets over service delivery. According to police, the area was now calm.

A group called the Mangaung Community Concern has called for the disbandment of the local council and the immediate dismissal of the city manager.

In Bloemfontein, healthcare workers were also being intimidated by protesters.

ALSO READ: Mangaung metro protest sees 15 roads blocked with burning tyres

Demonstrators looted shops owned by foreign nationals, while some were seriously damaged. There were other protests in areas like Soutpan, Dewetsdorp and Zastron.

The South African Local Government Association (Salga) has also raised concern over the violence.

"We are appealing to residents to engage in peaceful and lawful protest and we are discouraging the looting of shops and small businesses around Mangaung," said Salga's Thabang Sikisi.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.