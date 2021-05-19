Release of spectrum should be settled out of court – Ndabeni-Abrahams

The minister said litigation over spectrum and the licensing of WOAN – the wireless open access network – was hobbling South Africa’s economic recovery.

CAPE TOWN - Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said legal battles over the release of what's called spectrum should be settled out of court.

She told Parliament on Tuesday the litigation was holding back the country’s economic recovery.

Ndabeni-Abrahams was presenting her R3.7 billion budget for this financial year.

“Spectrum, like the land question in South Africa, is a highly contested space…”

“We have and continue to implore parties involved, including the regulator (Icasa) to find an amicable solution to the ongoing impasse. I believe that it is within this industry’s ability to find an out-of-court dispute resolution mechanism and avert the delays and stagnating economic impact.”

