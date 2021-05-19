Premier Ntombela to visit Mangaung as protests affect hospitals

Resident are calling for the local council to be disbanded, saying they had had enough of a dysfunctional municipality.

JOHANNESBURG - The Free State Department of Health has confirmed some hospitals in the Bloemfontein area have had to operate on skeleton staff due to healthcare workers being intimidated by protestors.

Violent protests are continuing in Mangaung on Wednesday over service delivery issues.

Resident are calling for the local council to be disbanded, saying they had had enough of a dysfunctional municipality.

A 15-year-old boy was killed on Monday after a security guard fired a warning shot at a mob that was attempting to loot a local business.

At least 70 people have been arrested for public violence.

The provincial department's Mondli Mvambi said they were concerned over the safety of their healthcare workers.

“We’ve received reports of staff not being able to report for work at health facilities in the Bloemfontein area due to roads being barricaded and violence.”

Meanwhile, organisers of the shutdown are due to meet with Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela on Wednesday.

The organisation's Lilly Tsoeu said community members had given them a mandate to continue with the shutdown and until their demands were met.

“But now the mandate from the community is more complex than before: they want the council to be disbanded as in yesterday.”

