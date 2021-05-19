Go

PowerBall Results: Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check to see if you won.

Picture: Ithuba Lottery on YouTube.
Picture: Ithuba Lottery on YouTube.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall numbers for Tuesday, 18 May 2021:

PowerBall: 04, 11, 30, 35, 45 PB: 12

PowerBall Plus: 08, 09, 13, 30, 36 PB: 13

