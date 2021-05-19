Pop star Demi Lovato announces they are non-binary

'Non-binary' is a term used by some people who do not identify exclusively as a man or a woman, the traditional gender binary.

NEW YORK - Pop star Demi Lovato on Wednesday shared that they are non-binary and will start using the pronouns they/them, saying "this has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work."

"I'm still learning & coming into myself, and I don't claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me," wrote the singer - whose music fame exploded after they worked as a Disney Channel actor - on social media.

"I'm doing this for those out there that haven't been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way xox."

"Non-binary" is a term used by some people who do not identify exclusively as a man or a woman, the traditional gender binary.

The 28-year-old singer behind hits like Sorry Not Sorry has been open about their struggles with mental health, including depression, eating disorders and addiction.

In a recent documentary, they also detailed suffering rape as a teenager.

Lovato in 2018 suffered a near-fatal fentanyl overdose that caused brain damage and partial blindness.

In their recent album Dancing with the Devil...The Art of Starting Over, Lovato airs much of that trauma, delving into topics including sobriety. Some tracks also see a more open embrace of gender non-conformity.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.