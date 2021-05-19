Sadtu calls for swift action against teacher accused of raping Ivory Park pupil

It's understood that the teacher was on the run and was being sought by police.

JOHANNESBURG - Teachers union Sadtu has called for swift action to be taken against a teacher accused of raping a Grade 10 pupil at Umqhele Secondary School in Ivory Park.

The Gauteng Education Department said that the attack occurred last week Friday at the school.

Sadtu's Tseliso Ledimo said that this instilled fear and anxiety in schools that were supposed to be safe places for children.

“We are disturbed by these reports. We view allegations of rape in a very serious light because anything that dents the profession, we get worried.," said Ledimo.

