Police maintain strong presence in Zandspruit after mob justice incident

Police have been patrolling the streets of Zandspruit, with several SAPS vehicles stationed at strategic corners following Wednesday morning‘s incident that left four youngsters dead.

JOHANNESBURG - There is a strong police presence in Zandspruit, north of Johannesburg following Wednesday morning’s attack on nine alleged criminals.

Four were killed and five others rushed to hospital.

Some residents of the informal settlement said that they were sick and tired of being terrorised by criminals.

It's understood that the group of nine young men were taken to a local sports ground where they were beaten up by angry residents who accused them of terrorising the community.

The community claimed that some members of the gang came from as far as Diepsloot.

"We can’t protect people who are doing wrong despite the fact that we feel sad when people are attacked. Wrong is wrong and we will act,” said a community member.

Earlier they warned that criminals would not be tolerated anymore.

