Ndabeni-Abrahams: R27bn pledged by operators to expand 4G, 5G networks

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said R27 billion had been committed by operators and vendors to expand 4G and 5G networks.

Ndabeni-Abrahams tabled her R3.7 billion budget in Parliament on Tuesday.

She said partnerships and collaboration were key to the sector reaching greater heights.

“I am therefore pleased to announce that R27 billion is being pledged, collectively, by the operators and vendors to expand the 4G network and to deploy the 5G and fibre technologies in our country, of which some have been tested already by the operators.”

The minister said the expansion of the network would reach under-served areas and rural communities, and that this would help create jobs.

