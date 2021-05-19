Motsoaledi disappointed with polyandry debate, says it is not govt policy

Polyandry is when a woman takes two or more husbands at the same time.

CAPE TOWN - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that the debate about polyandry was just that, a dialogue, and not government policy.

Polyandry is when a woman takes two or more husbands at the same time.

Motsoaledi made the remarks during his department’s budget vote in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi expressed his disappointment at how the polyandry debate was going, calling it misleading and destructive.

He told MPs that a polyandry policy was merely discussed in a green paper and had not even reached Parliament, which developed and passes legislation and policy.

"It was with a deep sense of disappointment that the envisaged national dialogues changed into a war of words about one and only one of the issues that were raised in the dialogues, an issue of polyandry."

Motsoaledi said that the green paper dialogue was only the first step towards changing the law.

"It is the preliminary report of government proposals to stimulate discussion, crucially a green paper controls no commitment to action, it is more of a tool of stimulating discussion but it is also the first step towards changing the law."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.