Metrobus urges commuters to use alternative transport as strike hits third week

Metrobus management and the employees who have abandoned their posts are still at loggerheads over demands tabled by union, Demawusa.

JOHANNESBURG - Metrobus has once again urged commuters to use alternative means of transport as the strike enters its third week.

On Tuesday, the company's court application to stop the industrial action by Demawusa-affiliated employees was struck off the roll with costs.

READ MORE: Demawusa vows to continue wage strike which has crippled Metrobus services

Management and employees who abandoned their posts were still at loggerheads over demands tabled by the union. Workers want a wage increase of 18%, a R15,000 COVID-19 allowance and a 14th cheque, among other demands.

Metrobus spokesperson Goodwill Shiburi said that this was unfortunate.

“It’s painful because there is no winner or loser here. At the center of the court judgment is the commuter, who has already spent money this May. So, unfortunately, this will continue to impact the commuter negatively because they have prepaid their tags," Shiburi said.

At least 30,000 Metrobus were commuters being impacted daily by the ongoing dispute after having purchased monthly and weekly tickets.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.