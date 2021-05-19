Mangaung protests: Murder suspect, some arrested protesters due in court

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed after a security guard fired a warning shot at the mob that was attempting to loot a business.

With the number of people arrested following violent protests in Mangaung now at over 70, police said they would continue to keep a close watch on the area on Wednesday as municipal workers begin to clear roads that were barricaded with rocks and debris.

The area has been rocked by protests since Monday over a lack of service delivery in the community.

Organisers of the shutdown announced on Tuesday that it had been called off following a meeting with local government officials.

The police's Motansi Makhele said they wouldn’t leave area until it was safe to do so.

“Today, the suspect who was arrested for the murder of the teenager and some of those demonstrators who were arrested will appear in court. We won’t withdraw the forces now until we’re sure that everything is in order.”

