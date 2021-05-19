Mabe: Those who are mobilising to create more division in ANC will not win

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said that members who were mobilising towards creating even more divisions in the party would not win.

This was in response to calls among suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule’s allies for a special national elective conference to take place.

It's understood that some of his supporters have been mobilising across provinces in a bid to push for an early conference.

On Monday, Carl Niehaus and Tony Yengeni called on ANC branches to get involved in the battle for Magashule to remain in his office.

The secretary-general himself is in a legal clash with the party, having taking it to court over the constitutionality of his suspension.

Magashule’s constant presence in KwaZulu-Natal has caught the attention of some in the ANC.

They claimed that he and his supporters were trying to mobilise towards an early conference – the ANC’s constitution dictates that for this to happen it must be agreed to by at least five provinces who had sat through branch general meetings and been given a mandate to pursue such.

His supporters have told Eyewitness News that progress was being made in provinces such as Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Limpopo.

They also claimed that a win would be a psychological victory but ANC spokesperson, Pule Mabe, said that no such conversations were happening in any of the ANC’s formal structures.

"Those that are trying to mobilise society and members of the African National Congress in a manner that contributes to those divisions will not win," Mabe said.

The ANC is scheduled to elect new leadership at the end of 2022.

