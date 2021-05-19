KZN man handed life sentence for raping stepdaughter

The man raped his then 10-year-old stepdaughter while her mother went out for recreational purposes on Sundays and this continued until she was 12-years-old.

JOHANNESBURG - A KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his stepdaughter.

The 46-year-old man from Inanda was sentenced by the Ntuzuma Regional Court.

He raped the then 10-year-old stepdaughter while her mother went out for recreational purposes on Sundays and this continued until she was 12-years-old.

Months later, the survivor confided in her school friend, who reported it to a teacher. The stepfather was arrested.

The court ruled that his name be entered onto the national register of persons who were unsuitable to work with children.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Natasha Kara: “The NPA welcomes the successful prosecution. The accused was in a position of trust, yet he chose to be the abuser of the child rather than her protector. We hope that this sentence goes out as deterrence for like-minded individuals."

