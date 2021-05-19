Kraaifontein community forum worried about crime after woman killed in shooting

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating a shooting incident that killed a woman and wounding her one-year-old baby in Bloekombos, Kraaifontein.

The incident occurred just after 10pm on Tuesday night in Jikizinto Street.

The Kraaifontein Community Development Forum's Louis Botha said they were concerned about violent crime in the area and condemned Tuesday night’s incident.

Over the weekend, two shopkeepers were murdered in Wallacedene.

Botha said that police resources had been deployed to the area and called on community leaders and residents to work with the SAPS to combat crime.

“It’s very unfortunate. As a community we need to organise in such a way whereby we will be able to effectively deal with these types of incidences,” Botha said.

