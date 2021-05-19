Judgment in Zane Kilian bail appeal bid expected on Monday

The 39-year-old debt collector, Zane Kilian, is also before the Blue Downs Regional Court along with alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack and three others.

CAPE TOWN - Murder accused Zane Kilian will next week learn whether he’ll be granted bail.

Kilian, who's charged with the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear, has appealed a Bellville Regional Court judgment that dismissed his bid for bail in March.

The matter was before the Western Cape High court on Tuesday.

READ: Magistrate presiding over Modack case wounded in Mfuleni shooting -DOJ

The pair, along with Ricardo Morgan, each face a murder charge for their alleged roles in Kinnear’s assassination last September.

Kilian also faces an attempted murder charge after a failed hit on defence attorney William Booth.

He allegedly tapped Booth's phone 658 times.

Judgment in Kilian’s this bail appeal is expected on Monday.

