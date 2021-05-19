It's a sham: SATTA objects to dept's consultation process on draft Tobacco Bill

It was convened as part of the impact assessment required before the Control of Tobacco and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill can be processed.

CAPE TOWN - The proposed Tobacco Bill has received a mixed reaction by health groups and the tobacco sector.

The South Africa Tobacco Transformation Alliance (SATTA) on Tuesday said it lodged its objections during an online consultation process with the Department of Health.

The draft bill was first approved by Cabinet in 2018 and given the stamp of approval by the World Health Organization.



It aims to remove designated smoking areas in restaurants, ban outdoor smoking in public areas, and regulate e-cigarettes as tobacco products, among other measures.

The body has pointed out that more than 21,000 comments had been received when the Tobacco Bill was first published for public comment and yet the latest version of the bill remains unchanged.

SATTA spokesperson Zachariah Motsumi said: “Government is definitely not recognising the comments of the people, those comments are not even included in that."

Meanwhile, the National Council Against Smoking is calling on government to pass the bill.

The organisation's Sharon Nyatsanza said: “People are dying, it proposes measures to save lives, reducing smoking and stop our children from being addicted.”

She said there had been no feedback on government yet on future developments.

