Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi tests positive for COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department has confirmed that MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the department said that the MEC had mild symptoms before she went to test on Tuesday.

The MEC was the first person in the province to be vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine under the Sisonke trial.

Mokgethi was not presenting any severe symptoms and would be in isolation at home for at least 10 days.

GAUTENG MEC FOR HEALTH TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/bFUzoguO5O Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) May 19, 2021

