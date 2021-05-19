Four people killed in Zandspruit mob attack

It's understood a group of nine young men were taken to a local sports ground in the early hours of Wednesday morning where they were beaten up by angry residents who accused them of terrorising the community.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have confirmed that four people have been killed in an apparent mob justice crime in Zandspruit near Honeydew.

Police say five others have been rushed to hospital.

Spokesperson Kay Makhubele said they were investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.

“We don’t know what they’re accusing them of exactly but we’re going to investigate all the allegations and cases of murder.”

Paramedics said the four men succumbed to their numerous burn wounds.

"Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead. Five other men were found with multiple burn wounds and were in critical condition," ER24 said in a statement.

