Family of EC teen who drowned at EE camp still traumatised & devastated

About two weeks ago, fifteen-year-old Avethandwa Nokhangela was caught in a rip current while swimming at a beach near East London and her body was discovered washed up the following morning.

CAPE TOWN - The aunt of a teenager who died on an Equal Education leadership camp in the Eastern Cape said that the family remained traumatised and devastated.

Nokhangela was in grade 10 at Xolani High School in Zwelitsha.

Zanele Goda said that her niece was a kind, loving and vibrant child.

"I remember her as helpful, active, vibrant, dedicated and intelligent. At school she was excellent. She was loving and very kind. We've lost someone who was looking forward to life," Goda said.

Equal Education said that there was supervision on the beach at the time of the incident and only learners who could swim were allowed in the water.

But Goda said that Nokhangela didn't know how to swim.

"First of all, the weather was bad that day, so the current was strong. Secondly, there were no lifeguards at the beach. Somebody who they said that someone they thought was a lifeguard was the groundsman. He saw that when he signed and he took pictures, he thought it was very rocky and people should be careful."

Equal Education general secretary, Noncedo Madubedube, said that they were all still reeling following the teen's tragic death.

The organisation established a preliminary investigation into the incident and Madubedube said that at this stage, she could not share any details with regard to their probe.

"There are investigations under way as Equal Education on what happened on that very day and because we don't want to undermine those processes, they're crucial to help us all, including the Nokhangela family, to understand what happened and for us to start forging forward with framing our own accountability as part of that incident."

Madubedube said that they were heading to the Eastern Cape this weekend to interview additional witnesses, including five learners who were present at the camp and the deceased's family.

