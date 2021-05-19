EWN Weather Watch: Cold front brings rain to CT; sun shines on Joburg & Durban

A cold front making landfall on the western coast of South Africa brings some rain but the rest of the country can expect clear skies and hot temperatures.

WESTERN CAPE

Rain is expected for the province as a cold front makes landfall. temperatures will range between 16°C and 23°C. Cape Town is set for a cold and wet Thursday, with a high of 16°C. Worcester can expect a high of 18°C, George 19°C and Beaufort West escapes the rain for now with a high of 23°C.

GAUTENG

A sunny day is forecast for the province, with temperatures in the low to high 20s. Johannesburg is set for a high of 25°C, Pretoria 26°C and Hammaskraal will top out at 27°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL

KZN will feel the heat as temperatures hit the high 20s to low 30s. Durban can expect a hot 28°C, Richard's Bay 30°C and Ulundi will max out at 33°C.

