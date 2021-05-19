Eskom yet to shed light on when we’ll be in the dark again

The utility suspended stage one load shedding on Wednesday night, while announcing at least one generation unit was brought back online.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said the electricity outlook for the rest of this week was expected to improve as its teams worked to return generators to service.

There's no word yet from Megawatt Park as to whether you'll have to put up with load shedding on Wednesday, but Eskom said it would communicate any changes to its system.

South Africa was saddled with stage two blackouts earlier this week as the parastatal suffered multiple breakdowns at its ageing power stations.

The utility now wants you to use electricity sparingly.

