Eighty more people succumb to COVID-19 in SA

These latest fatalities - recorded over the past 24-hour cycle - have pushed the national death toll to 55,340.

“Eastern Cape 6, Free State 22, Gauteng 32, Kwa-Zulu Natal 5, Limpopo 6, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 9 which brings the total to 55 340 deaths. Free State and Gauteng Provinces have been back-capturing deaths over April and May as part of their auditing processes,” Minister of Health Zwelini Mkhize said in a statement on Tuesday.

The country also racked up 2,355 infections over that period, taking the caseload to 1 617 840.

So far, 1 527 968 people have recuperated, which translates to a recovery rate of 94.4%.

On the vaccine front, 519,139 healthcare workers and people over 60 have now received their jabs.

“The total vaccinated under the Sisonke Programme is 479,768. These vaccinations were with the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine and are therefore completed vaccinations,” Mkhize added.

