EC man gets more jail time after appeal against rape sentence backfires

In 2014, the Zwelitsha Regional Court sentenced the 77-year-old to 22 years behind bars for the rape of his teenage daughter between 2010 and 2012.

CAPE TOWN - The bid by an elderly man who raped his daughter to appeal his prison sentence has backfired.

The Bhisho High Court has ordered he be slapped with a harsher punishment.

In 2014, the Zwelitsha Regional Court sentenced the 77-year-old to 22 years behind bars.

The Bhisho High Court has now sentenced the man to life imprisonment.

Between 2010 and 2012, the man raped his teenage daughter.

During his trial, the Zwelitsha Regional Court heard that he'd threatened his child before sexually abusing her.

He also threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

Days after the second attack in September 2012, police officers visited the school she attended to educate pupils about the importance of reporting crime.

She then mustered up the courage to tell the officers of her ordeal.

In court, the father denied abusing his daughter but DNA tests proved him guilty.

He then appealed his 22-year prison sentence.

During court proceedings in the Bhisho High Court, the State successfully argued for a harsher sentence.

