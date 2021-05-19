Contact sport suspended with immediate effect at all SA schools

The Council of Education Ministers reached the decision in a virtual meeting held on Wednesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - All contact sport at South African schools has been suspended with immediate effect.

The Department of Basic Education said non-contact sport training in schools could continue provided that all social distancing, hygiene and safety measures would be observed and there would be no physical contact between participants during training.

The department's Elijah Mhlanga said: “Schools are also urged to report any cases that they come across in any activities that they undertake.”

Meanwhile, the Northern Cape Department of Education has raised concerns about the impact of COVID-19 on schools.

“Since 1 May we can report that 28 schools in the Province have been directly affected due to COVID-19 cases,” the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said those schools were closed for disinfecting and those who contracted the virus were isolated.

“To date, 13 schools still remain close and will reopen once it is safe to do so. The department also recorded from 1 May to date, 124 positive cases that were reported at schools thus impacting on valuable learning and teaching time being lost.”

