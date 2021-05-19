ANC KZN to issue temporary suspensions against those refusing to step aside

Rule 25.7 of the party’s constitution calls for the temporary suspension of members facing criminal charges.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal will on Wednesday issue temporary suspensions against its members who are refusing to step aside.

The party has confirmed that it will meet with those affected by the 2017 resolution on Wednesday afternoon.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule is the most senior member affected by the resolution, which he is challenging in the courts, while KZN deputy provincial chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu has already stepped aside.

Its understood former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede - who is facing corruption charges - will be among those served with suspension letters.

It's provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said: “Depending on the outcome of that meeting, we’ll know with certainty how many members are stepping aside and those who are not stepping aside, we’ll be implementing organisational decisions warranting their suspension.”

