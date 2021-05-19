519,139 health workers and senior citizens vaccinated against COVID so far

Health officials on Tuesday said Just over 94,000 COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s coronavirus vaccination plan has so far seen 519,139 people in total receiving their shots.

This includes people 60 years and older who've been prioritised in the second phase of the rollout, which kicked off on Monday.

As part of Phase 1b and Phase 2 kicking off with the Pfizer two-dose jab, a combined 939 people consisting of healthcare workers and people over 60 years of age have been vaccinated.

Officials said the rollout would gradually be expanded in the coming days.

The country’s vaccination plan has been concentrating on old age homes.

Officials said the capacity to vaccinate more people would be bolstered as more sites would come online next week.

Now retired nurse, 61-year-old Mara Majiedt was the Western Cape's first eligible non-health worker to receive a COVID-19 vaccination and she said: “My husband and I both went together, and we are fine.”

The Eastern Cape vaccinated 1,673 people on the first day of the Phase 2 vaccination drive.

At Limpopo's two vaccination sites at the Mokopane and Dr CN Phatudi Hospitals, 995 people were vaccinated.

