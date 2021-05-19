4 WC poultry farms confirmed to have avian flu

The department's Daniel Johnson says two farms have been confirmed to have the highly pathogenic H5 Avian influenza, while laboratory confirmation is still pending for the other two.

CAPE TOWN - Four poultry farms in the Western Cape have been hit by avian influenza.

The provincial agriculture department said that 134,000 birds had been culled or had died.

The farms were situated near Worcester, Malmesbury and Hopefield.

The department's Daniel Johnson said that two farms had been confirmed to have the highly pathogenic H5 Avian influenza, while laboratory confirmation was still pending for the other two.

“While eggs and poultry meat are safe to eat, the Western Cape Agriculture Department urges members of the public to vigilant. Unusual mortality in any birds should be reported at the local state veterinarian,” said Johnson.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.