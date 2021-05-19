3 suspects in Khayelitsha mass shootings charged with murder

The shootings occurred at different locations in Site B in Khayelitsha on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Three suspects have appeared in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court in connection with a spate of shootings that left 13 people dead.

Eleven suspects were taken in for questioning at a Sea Point hotel during the early hours of Monday morning.

Police made the quick arrests after implementing a 72-hour activation plan.

The investigating team included intelligence officials, organised crime detectives and a combat contingent.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has not revealed whether eight of the 11 suspects taken into custody could still be charged.

The authority has, however, confirmed that Andile Valishiya, Dominic Isaacs and Fundile Maseti had each been charged with one count of murder.

The case has been postponed to 2 June for formal bail applications.

