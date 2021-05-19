28 NC schools closed in May so far as COVID-19 infections rise

One hundred and twenty-four COVID-19 cases have been recorded at schools.

CAPE TOWN - Twenty-eight schools in the Northern Cape have had to close this month after COVID-19 cases were picked up.



Infections are steadily rising in most provinces.

Four schools in Calvinia were also closed earlier this year to rein in rapidly spreading coronavirus infections in the town.

The provincial education department's Geoffrey van der Merwe has urged communities to be extra vigilant and comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.

"District offices developed recovery plans for these schools to ensure that the academic performance of learners are not negatively affected," he said.

Three hundred and twenty-nine people in the province have so far received a COVID-19 vaccine shot since the second phase of the programme kicked off this week.

Around 9,500 healthcare workers in the Northern Cape have also been vaccinated.

