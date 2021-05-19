18 vaccination sites now operational in Cape Town

Officials have stressed that would-be vaccine recipients who had registered should not present at a vaccination site unless they had been contacted to do so.

CAPE TOWN - Eighteen COVID-19 vaccination sites were now operational in the City of Cape Town metro.

To kickstart the second phase of the country's vaccination programme on Monday, eight sites were launched, of which two were dedicated to vaccinating healthcare workers only.

The Western Cape Government has, as of yesterday, brought online 10 additional vaccination sites as part of the second phase of the vaccination programme. #LetsDoThis



Read more here https://t.co/AvRQ1QJ992 pic.twitter.com/dcqUcnn3GH Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) May 19, 2021

Six sites were used to administer COVID-19 shots to both healthcare workers and those 60-years-old and older.

The new sites included the Gugulethu Community Health Clinic, Hanover Park Community Day Centre and Cross Roads Community Health Clinic.

Officials stressed that would-be vaccine recipients who had registered should not present at a vaccination site unless they had been contacted to do so.

By Tuesday afternoon, 939 people had been vaccinated as part of the phase 2 rollout.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.