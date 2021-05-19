Go

18 vaccination sites now operational in Cape Town

Officials have stressed that would-be vaccine recipients who had registered should not present at a vaccination site unless they had been contacted to do so.

Vaccine recipients queue at Karl Bremer Hospital’s vaccination site in Cape Town on 17 May 2021. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
CAPE TOWN - Eighteen COVID-19 vaccination sites were now operational in the City of Cape Town metro.

To kickstart the second phase of the country's vaccination programme on Monday, eight sites were launched, of which two were dedicated to vaccinating healthcare workers only.

Six sites were used to administer COVID-19 shots to both healthcare workers and those 60-years-old and older.

The new sites included the Gugulethu Community Health Clinic, Hanover Park Community Day Centre and Cross Roads Community Health Clinic.

By Tuesday afternoon, 939 people had been vaccinated as part of the phase 2 rollout.

