134,420 Gauteng residents vaccinated so far, says provincial govt

The premier’s spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said vaccination sites would be scaled up across the province.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government said that 134,420 residents had been vaccinated, including healthcare workers, so far.

South Africa kicked off phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine drive on Monday, with priority being given to people aged 60 and above.

Former Minister of Finance Trevor Manual received his jab this morning at Hillbrow Community Health Centre

A parallel process to inoculated health workers is continuing under the Johnson and Johnson Sisonke Trial Programme.

“Over 5,000 vaccinators have been trained, with 2,445 vaccinators working for this period. Every health district has a database of elderly people who are not able to come on-site. They have already been visited by our community healthcare workers,” Mhaga said.

