The state capture commission of inquiry continues to hear Eskom-related evidence from two travel agents for Travel Excellence, Sameera Sooliman and Halima Allana, on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry continues to hear Eskom-related evidence from two travel agents for Travel Excellence, Sameera Sooliman and Halima Allana, on Tuesday.

WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry hears from travel agents Sooliman & Allana

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.