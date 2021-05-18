Go

WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry hears from travel agents Sooliman & Allana

The state capture commission of inquiry continues to hear Eskom-related evidence from two travel agents for Travel Excellence, Sameera Sooliman and Halima Allana, on Tuesday.

Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News.
