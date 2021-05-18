Tshegofatso Pule murder accused Ntuthuko Shoba claims he is being threatened

Ntuthuko Shoba appeared in court on Tuesday for an application to be kept at the Krugersdorp Police Station, claiming that there were WhatsApp messages making the rounds threatening his safety.

JOHANNESBURG - The alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder, Ntuthuko Shoba, has told the Roodepoort Magistrates Court that there were WhatsApp messages making the rounds threatening his safety.

Shoba appeared in court on Tuesday for an application to be kept at the Krugersdorp Police Station.

This after the court transferred him to the Johannesburg Prison as his trial is expected to begin at the end of this month in the High Court.

Shoba was arrested in February after the man who confessed to killing Pule, Muzikayise Malephane, turned State witness.

Shoba claimed that he feared for his life after being made aware of WhatsApp messages that had been making the rounds, apparently from his alleged accomplice Malephane, threatening to harm him.

His lawyer Shaddy Sithole: "We are in possession of some WhatsApp messages that are allegedly coming from Mr Muzikayise Malephane."

Shoba asked the court to keep him at the Krugersdorp Police Station and not transfer him to the Johannesburg Prison where his alleged accomplice Malephane was currently serving a 20-year jail sentence for the murder of Tshegofasto Pule.

Investigating officer Bongani Mpete told the court that there would be logistical challenges and security concerns if Shoba remained at the Krugersdorp Police Station with his trial set to begin in the High Court in Johannesburg on 28 May.

The matter has been postponed next week Tuesday.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.