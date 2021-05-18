Traditional healer encourages South African to take COVID-19 vaccine

Doctor Mavuso Nqola from Mfuleni received the Pfizer vaccine at the Khayelitsha District Hospital on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - A traditional healer has encouraged others to take the COVID-19 vaccine amid apparent skepticism.

The 39-year-old Nqola was paralysed after he was shot during a robbery at his shop in 2007.

Following a three-month hospital stay and recovery, he devoted his life to community work and traditional healing.

Nqola said that despite having his own remedies, he had opted to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I was very worried when government said that the third wave was coming. I was not scared because I have medicine to heal the COVID but as a practicing traditional healer, we have an MOU with government, anything that government says, I have to do," Nqola explained.

On day one of the public vaccine rollout, the Western Cape inoculated 939 people, the Eastern Cape over 1,600 and Limpopo 995.

