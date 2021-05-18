Summons issued to EFF to pay for damages during Brackenfell protest

The party is responsible for damages to a fire engine, an emergency support vehicle, eight traffic lights, a traffic light control box and refuse bins.

CAPE TOWN - A summons has been issued to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to pay thousands of rands in damages following protest action in Brackenfell last year.

The Kuils River Magistrates Court issued a summons to the party to pay just over R87,000.

Back in November last year, the party held a demonstration at the Brackenfell High School over alleged racism following a matric event.

According to the municipality, the EFF submitted an application to protest and accepted the responsibility to comply with national legislation and ensure a peaceful protest was carried out.

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato said that they failed to ensure this and failed to adhere to reasonable instructions issued by the SAPS.

"I am glad that the courts have seen fit to make those responsible pay for the damages. Our residents should not have to tolerate lawlessness and I think this sends a strong message."

The party is responsible for damages to a fire engine, an emergency support vehicle, eight traffic lights, a traffic light control box and refuse bins.

The EFF is yet to respond on whether or not payments will be made.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.