Private sector to assist govt in vaccine rollout

JOHANNESBURG - The private sector on Tuesday said it would be availing its resources to support government's rollout of South Africa's COVID-19 vaccine program.

The second phase of the vaccine program finally kicked off on Monday around the country.

Medical aid schemes insist no one will be expected to pay for their COVID-19 vaccine and have encouraged members to register through the national Department of Health.

Medical aid schemes will be subsidising government for the jabs and the money is expected to go back into the fiscus to help the state buy more vaccines.

Medscheme's Lungi Nyathi said they planned to send their nurses to old age facilities to assist those aged 60 and above: “Some of our nurses will be vaccinating onsite at several workplaces, and the last thing and most critical at this stage is that we are looking at taking some nurses to old age facilities nearest to our nurses to start some sort of vaccination.”

