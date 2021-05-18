Police hope to build strong case against Khayelitsha mass shooting suspects

Thirteen people were shot dead and five remain hospitalised following sporadic shootings that occurred in the township on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Police top brass are hoping to build a strong case in order for all Khayelitsha shooting suspects to appear in court this week.

Eleven suspects were arrested and detained for questioning after they were nabbed at a Sea Point hotel early on Monday morning.

Authorities visited the Khayelitsha police station for a meeting to assess the latest massacre.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz is joined by provincial police at Khayelitsha SAPS this morning.

A business owner says he has no choice but to pay money to extortionists at the end of each month, as he gets threatened. He's chosen this spot for his vegetable stand as he believes he's safe near the police station.

Acting provincial police commissioner Thembisile Patekile said: “We have two options, which we hope we'll get all of them to court and if not all of them, the majority of them.”

The violence has left the community's hordes of residents trembling in fear and afraid to leave their homes.

The Khayelitsha Development Forum's Ndithini Thyido said the community was angry.

The community is still pleading for a police station to be built in Makhaza.

“In the last 14 to 15 years, Khayelitsha was promised a police station and we are very angry and we are calling on the president of the country to look into it,” Thyido said.

He's hopeful all levels of government could work as a collective to curb the violence.

“We are not interested in being a political tennis ball for government, we are fed up as a community.”

