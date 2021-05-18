Podcaster apologises to Bonang Matheba for cocaine use allegations

On 9 May, Rea Gopane and partner Blvck Steph on podcast 'Everything SA Music' recorded an episode containing the allegations while talking about Forbes's fiancé, Anele Tembe.

JOHANNESBURG – A 22-year-old man who accused media personality Bonang Matheba of introducing musician Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes to cocaine has apologised to her and retracted the claims.

On 9 May, Rea Gopane and partner Blvck Steph on podcast Everything SA Music recorded an episode containing the allegations while talking about Forbes's fiancé, Anele Tembe.

"Scoop told us that AKA is on [cocaine] and Bonang is the one that got him into cocaine," he said in the video circulated widely on social media. He was referring to a confidential conversation they had with actor Siyabonga Ngwekazi, also known as Scoop.

On Sunday evening, Matheba, through a letter from her legal team said the claims by the podcaster “were defamatory, hurtful and were deliberately intended to humiliate my client and undermine her reputation.”

Matheba’s legal team ordered Gopane to apologise across all his social media platforms and pay R500,000 in damages by 4 pm on Monday. If it is not done, Matheba could apply for an interdict against him.

It is however unclear whether Gopane paid the R500,000 or not.

