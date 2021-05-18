Ndifuna Ukwazi welcomes WC's draft inclusionary housing policy framework

The organisation says this is a huge achievement for addressing the legacy of apartheid in many towns across the province.

CAPE TOWN - Activist group Ndifuna Ukwazi has welcomed the Western Cape's draft inclusionary housing policy framework.

The draft policy will help municipalities in the province to facilitate the inclusion of more affordable housing units in developments in their municipal areas.

The organisation said that this was a huge achievement for addressing the legacy of apartheid in many towns across the province.

"The Western Cape inclusionary housing policy framework will provide clarity to Western Cape municipalities to adopt their own inclusionary housing policies. This is essential for the Western Cape and especially for the City of Cape Town to start to reverse centuries of exclusion and racial segregation where they do not have access to well-located affordable housing,” Ndifuna Ukwazi's Jonty Cogger said.

