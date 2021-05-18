Go

NC health dept aims to vaccinate over 3,000 senior citizens this week

The province joined the rest of the country in beginning its phase two immunisation campaign on Monday starting in the Francis Bards District at the Harmony Home for the Aged in Kimberly.

Northern Cape Health MEC Maruping Lekwene joined the vaccination team at Harmony Home in Kimberley for the start of the phase 2 vaccination drive, where the elderly got their COVID-19 jabs. Picture: @nc_doh/Twitter.
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Northern Cape Department of Health on Monday said it aimed to vaccinate more than 3,000 senior citizens by the end of the week.

More than 11,000 senior citizens have been registered to be vaccinated in the Northern Cape with 3,800 of them Kimberly.

Meanwhile, there have been fears that many hospitals in the province are battling with the influx of COVID-19 patients.

There have been claims that COVID-19 patients have been left to die due to a shortage of beds in areas including Hartswater but the department has denied this.

