Minister Mchunu accuses PSA of undermining public service wage talks

JOHANNESBURG - Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu has rebuked the Public Servants Association (PSA), accusing it of grandstanding and posturing.

The minister’s statements followed a claim by the trade union that it was excluded from the public wage negotiations which were continuing under facilitation after a deadlock.

Minister Mchunu said that the PSA, which represented over 200,000 workers in the public service, had been undermining the collective bargaining process under way by making allegations that it was excluded from the facilitation process.

The union opted to declare a dispute during the ongoing public sector negotiations after the talks deadlocked and resumed under facilitation.

The dispute process meant that the PSA had thrown in the towel on the facilitation process and chosen to pursue a solution through conciliation.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Mchunu discouraged the association from making public statements which were not responsible or constructive and not in the interest of workers.

Currently, trade unions which are still taking part in the negotiations are consulting their members on a new wage offer which was tabled by government over the weekend proposing monthly cash gratuity for a year and a 1.5% pay progression payment.

