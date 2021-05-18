Mfuleni traditional healer: I’m taking vaccine to set an example in my community

Mavuso Gqola (39) received the first of the two-shot Pfizer jab at the Khayelitsha District Hospital on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - A Mfuleni traditional health practitioner has told Eyewitness News that he decided to take the COVID shot to be an example to his community.

The Western Cape has kicked off its phase two COVID-19 vaccination drive at 10 sites in the City of Cape Town Metro, which will gradually be expanded to other areas.

Staff at the Khayelitsha District Hospital’s vaccination site ensure recipients who arrive for the jab are quickly moved through the system.

Gqola explained that taking the COVID-19 vaccine was a vital step in bringing to an end the pandemic.

“Because I know people are scared of the vaccine, but the vaccine is not a bad thing, it is a good thing. Especially with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Gerald Valentine (64) from Macassar also arrived at this site to be inoculated: “I am glad I took the vaccine, when I came here, the staff was helpful and I didn’t wait for very long.”

On-site officials say around 120 people have been vaccinated.

Vaccinators from this site will on Tuesday move to old age homes to administer the jab.

