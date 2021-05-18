Metrobus bid to interdict Demawusa strike struck off roll

The bus company approached the court to stop employees affiliated to the union from demonstrating.

JOHANNESBURG - The Labour Court has struck off the roll an application by Metrobus to interdict a strike by Demawusa.

Demawusa members abandoned their posts about three weeks ago, demanding wage increases among other related issues.

The employer subsequently approached the court, arguing that it did not recognise the union.

Over 30,000 commuters were inconvenienced because the striking employees were allegedly threatening other drivers going to work.

