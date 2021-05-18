Medscheme to send nurses to old age homes to help fast-track COVID vaccine jabs

The private health sector will make resources available to support government's COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Medical aid schemes insist that no one will have to pay for vaccines.

Schemes will be subsidising government for the jabs and the money will go back into the fiscus to assist with purchasing more doses.

Medscheme's Dr Lungi Nyathi said that they were planning to send nurses to old age homes to help in fast-tracking inoculations.

"Some of our nurses will be vaccinating on-site at several workplaces and then the very last thing, which is I guess the most critical at this stage, is that we are looking to send some nurses to old age facilities nearest to our nurses to be able to start some vaccinations," Dr Nyathi said.

