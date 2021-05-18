Magistrate in Modack case to get additional security following shooting

Delft based lieutenant colonel Koliswa Vani was killed in the same shooting at a carwash in Mfuleni on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - The magistrate presiding over a case against alleged crime boss Nafiz Modack could get additional security after he was wounded in a shooting.

Delft based lieutenant colonel Koliswa Vani was killed in the same shooting at a carwash in Mfuleni on Sunday.

Her three-year-old grandson was wounded along with two other people.

The Department of Justice Development on Monday said Magistrate A Mashala was shot at and lieutenant colonel Vani was unfortunately killed when gunmen opened fire.

The exact circumstances surrounding that shooting are still under investigation and it's not yet clear whether the magistrate was the target.

Due to the magistrate's unavailability on Monday, the bail application of Modack and others was remanded until next Monday.

They remain behind bars except for one of the accused, Ricardo Morgan, who was granted bail on Friday.

Modack, Morgan and Zane Kilian are implicated in the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear in September.

Modack and Kilian also face charges linked to the failed hit on defence lawyer William Booth in April last year.

Booth was unharmed in the attack.

Outside court, a group of Modack supporters again gathered with placards reading “grant Modack bail” and “Modack is the new scapegoat”.

#Modack Modack, Jacques Cronje, Zane Kilian and Ricardo Morgan face numerous charges including the murder of detective Charl Kinnear. AGU officer Ashley Tabisher faces corruption charges. Tabishers lawyer Bruce Hendricks is not happy that the matter was pp.SF pic.twitter.com/2yNPPK2YFy EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 17, 2021

#Modack Outside court, Modack supporters waited for an update on proceedings and voiced their dissatisfaction that the case was postponed. SF pic.twitter.com/NOvl5cQUwK EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 17, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.