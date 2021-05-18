Khayelitsha Community Development Forum hopes for funding for R20m CCTV project

The Khayelitsha Urban Surveillance Project, named 'uyabonwa' which means to be seen, has been in the pipeline for nearly two years.

CAPE TOWN - The Khayelitsha Community Development Forum believes that CCTV cameras will help reduce crime.

It also maintains that three police stations are not enough to service the ever-growing township, which houses at least 1.2 million residents.

The forum is hoping that businesses or organisations can help fund a R20 million surveillance project.

The Khayelitsha Urban Surveillance Project, named "uyabonwa" which means to be seen, has been in the pipeline for nearly two years.

There are renewed calls for the provincial and local governments to prioritise the matter following the most recent spate of shootings in which 13 men were killed and five were wounded on Saturday.

The Khayelitsha Community Development Forum's Ndithini Tyhido said that at least 45 cameras with license recognition capabilities could be located at all entrance and exit points, with a control room in the community.

"Whatever happens inside Khayelitsha, we will find it and we will have a reactive capability to that. It's one thing to mobilise neighbourhood watches and CPFs but we need to cover them with something."

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz assured the community that his office would look into the matter.

Tyhido was hopeful that the City of Cape Town would also come on board.

