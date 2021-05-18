Inside Eyewitness News Round Table: Do you care about the local govt elections?

Mahlatse Mahlase in conversation with Asanda Ngoasheng, Mike Makwela and Dawie Scholtz.

JOHANNESBURG - Local government elections are five months away, with just one registration weekend this year due to COVID-19. Do we have anything to worry about during ahead of this vital election?

On 9 May, "Inside Eyewitness News" host Mahlatse Mahlase spoke to independent analysts Asanda Ngoasheng and Dawie Scholtz about the 2021 Local Elections, along with Mike Makwela, senior programme coordinator with PlanAct. PlanAct is an NGO supporting communities to enhance good governance and service delivery. The four discussed what would be important about this year's elections, why it's imperative people vote, and what we can expect from the outcome.

